Warriors' Shaun Johnson under the NRL microscope

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

We need to talk about Shaun Johnson.

Again.

In the wake of the Warriors 32-24 loss to the Eels on Friday night, his contribution will be under the microscope.

He made some vital errors at ANZ Stadium, which in the context of a close match were critical.

Especially in a game that felt like a season-turner for the Warriors; there are still eleven matches left, but already an uneasy feeling that this loss will be pinpointed during the post-season recriminations in late August.

Johnson often gets unfairly singled out when the Warriors under-perform, while some other high profile names escape criticism.

Bodene Thompson was also poor on Friday, while Solomone Kata had a difficult return to first grade.

Johnson is never the sole cause of the Warriors woes, and has had a reasonable - if far from earth shattering campaign - so far in 2017.

He's also been durable, and no one has played more games for the Mt Smart game since the start of last season and it's hard to question his commitment or effort.

But something is definitely missing.

He appears down on confidence and there is no easy way out.

Continued below.

Related Content Three things we learned from Warriors loss League: New Zealand Warriors fall short against Parramatta Eels As it happened: New Zealand Warriors v Parramatta Eels

But Johnson has to stand up when it counts.

The Warriors were hurt by a timid start on Friday but came back into the game well, as their forwards gained parity and the attack clicked.

At 12-12, with a sustained spell of possession, the Warriors were in the ascendancy late in the first half until Johnson's air swing of an attempted fifth tackle kick.

It was proabably a 12 point shift, as instead of the Warriors gaining a repeat set (and maybe another try) Semi Radradra ran 80 metres to score under the posts.

The belief and energy visibly flowed back into the Eels team, who had been badly hit by injury in the first half, and they maintained it into the second half.

Early in the second half Johnson kicked out on the full - under no pressure - which led to a spell of possession and territory for the Eels - and his attempted intercept in a subsequent set, from a blatantly offside position looked like someone who had forgotten to trust his instincts.

There will be the usual calls to drop Johnson this week, but that is not the answer.

Aside from his kicking prowess (the best long range kicker and most accurate goal kicker at the club), Johnson's mere presence occupies players in the defensive line and he remains the best playmaker, behind Kieran Foran, and a devastating broken field runner.

But he needs to rediscover his confidence, and address the lack of focus that is leading to moments like we saw on Friday night.

Johnson lamented earlier this year that people expect the razzle dazzle and the highlights reel from him every time he takes the field, which simply isn't realistic in the NRL.

But actually, what most fans and pundits want, and what his teammates need, is good decisions made at the right times, week in and week out.

It's not easy - and never will be - but that's the life of a marquee half.

- NZ Herald