America's Cup: Epic Team NZ showdown with Oracle looms

Team New Zealand will tomorrow face off against Oracle Team USA for the first point of the America's Cup match.

The Kiwi team have been handed an unexpected opportunity to secure top place on the America's Cup Qualifiers leaderboard, and with it, what could be a crucial a bonus point to take into the Cup match, when Artemis toppled Oracle in today's penultimate day of racing.

The result means if Emirates Team New Zealand can get over Oracle tomorrow, they will secure a bonus point for the Cup match, provided they advance through next week's challenger semifinals.

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling told the Herald the big showdown is a chance to test the team under pressure.

"It gives us a great opportunity to go up against Oracle tomorrow with a bit more meaning in it and actually put ourselves under a bit of pressure and see what we've got.

At the end of the day you're going to get put under pressure in this event and you're going to have to win big races," he said.

"It's a great opportunity to test our routines and put ourselves under a bit of load and to learn. We will come out of it stronger no matter what happens."

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill, who prides himself on being a big game player, said he is looking forward to another classic showdown with Team NZ.

"It's one race for the bonus point and I think it's pretty cool to be going back in there against the Kiwis to see who gets it," he said.

The two-time America's Cup winning skipper was frustrated to find his team in this position, after failing to put Artemis, who also beat the defender in round robin one, away today.

Oracle had a late drama before racing, breaking their port rudder in the warm-up. Remarkably they were able to head back to shore, swap their rudder out and make it back to the course on time for their second race of the day.

Spithill said the setback was not ideal, but he was impressed with the slick work of his shore team.

"I didn't think [the shore crew] were going to be able to pull it off, but they did and they got it out there. Unfortunately we had an issue in the pre-start where we kind of fell off our foil and the team are still trying to figure that one out at the moment. From then on it was really catch-up, it was a bit of a shame the course was so skewed, there weren't many opportunities out there for us."

Tomorrow will be Oracle's last opportunity to race before the Cup match, with the defender excusing themselves from the challenger series after the qualifying round. Spithill said he is pleased his team have been put under pressure during the preliminary round.

"Not everything has gone to plan for us in this series, not everything has gone our way, we've had a few issues to deal with. We've had to come from behind in a few races, that's great. That's what we need to do. So if we can do that and get the bonus point, that is a great series for us."

While Oracle had a forgettable day at the office, Team NZ had their strongest day of the regatta thus far, taking down Dean Barker's Team Japan and Groupama Team France by significant margins.

Regardless of the outcome of tomorrow's final race, Team NZ have secured the top challenger spot, which gives them the advantage of being able to choose their opponent in the semifinals.

