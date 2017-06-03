America's Cup: Team New Zealand's 'dry lap'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Team New Zealand have become the first team to complete a "dry lap" around the race course, achieving 100 per cent flight time in this morning's big win over Team France on the penultimate day of the America's Cup qualifiers.

After recording a flight time 99.6 per cent in their convincing first up win over Dean Barker's Team Japan earlier this morning, Emirates Team New Zealand completed a perfect race in their second effort of the day.

With the teams capable of keeping the new generation America's Cup Class catamarans up on its foils through both upwind and downwind manoeuvres, it is theoretically possible for a team to get around the race course without its hulls touching down in the water. Until today, no team had been able to pull it off in a race.

Team NZ were put under little pressure by their opponents today, they burnt Team Japan for speed off the line in the opening race to record a wire-to-wire 52 second win. The second race against the French was even more dominant, as they demolished Franck Cammas' team by a final delta of 4 min 6 sec.

It was a good day of results all round for Team NZ, with Swedish team Artemis doing the Kiwis a massive favour by toppling Oracle Team USA in the second race of the day.

That result has opened the door for Team NZ to take out the qualifiers, but they will need to beat Oracle tomorrow. If the teams finish on level pegging, Oracle will win the qualifiers and take a crucial bonus point through to the America's Cup match.

- NZ Herald