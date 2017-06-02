Ajax signs Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar

AMSTERDAM (AP) " Ajax has signed striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar to a one-year contract after the Dutchman ended seven seasons with Bundesliga club Schalke.

It's a return to a former club for the 33-year-old Netherlands forward, who previously played for Ajax from 2006-08, scoring 105 goals in 136 matches. Huntelaar also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan before Schalke.

Ajax director Marc Overmars says Huntelaar will help fill a gap left when Betrand Traore returns to Chelsea after a spell on loan in Amsterdam.

Overmars says Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg will remain the first-choice striker at Ajax.

Huntelaar says he is ready to play behind the Dane, adding that Ajax needs more than one striker to compete domestically and in Europe next season.