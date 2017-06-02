10:19pm Fri 2 June
The Latest: Linette in 3rd round at a major for 1st time

PARIS (AP) " The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Magda Linette will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after beating 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh 6-0, 7-5 at the French Open.

The 94th-ranked Pole converted all six of her break points and will next face either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Tsvetana Pironkova.

11:10 a.m.

At the French Open, top-ranked Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan, his opponent in the second round on Thursday.

Klizan was involved in a controversy in his previous match after Laurent Lokoli accused him of faking injuries during their match, and refused to shake his hand.

Among other men in action at Roland Garros are No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 18 Nick Kyrgios.

All chasing a first Grand Slam title, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina headline women's play. Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, Halep takes on Tatjana Maria, and Svitolina meets Tsvetana Pironkova.

