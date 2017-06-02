CAS upholds transfer ban on Atletico Madrid until 2018

LAYSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a FIFA transfer ban on Atletico Madrid, likely ending Manchester United's hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann.

The ban prevents Atletico from registering new players until January. Atletico will now be unable to sign Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette, who had reportedly been lined up as a possible replacement for Griezmann.

Atletico says in a statement that the ruling is "unfair and represents irreparable harm to our club."

FIFA imposed a one-year ban on Atletico for breaking rules to prevent child trafficking and luring youngsters from their home country.

Atletico denied wrongdoing, though it agreed not to sign players in the January transfer window while its appeal at CAS went ahead.