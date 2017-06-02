America's Cup: Double race day looms for Team New Zealand

Well I am glad that the wind forecast for today, Race Day 5, was underdone and we got four races in, albeit in marginal foiling conditions. The PredictWind forecast for the America's Cup course area for 2 June (Saturday 3 June NZ time) is solid with all four models showing a good sailing breeze.

PWG: 12-16 knots

PWE: 13-16 knots

GFS: 10-13 knots

ECMWF: 13-17 knots

In this wind strength to date we have seen both Artemis and Team BAR competitive, as well as Emirates Team NZ and Oracle Team USA.

This is a critical day for France as they only have two races left in the qualifier series and without at least one win they could be on their way home after Sunday (the final day of the qualifying series). Emirates Team NZ has their two race day tomorrow and, to date, teams have found a second race soon after the first to be a challenge. Expect Team NZ to sub out two cyclors from their first race of the day for the second race against Groupama France.

To me the big race of the day is Artemis Racing versus Oracle Team USA, Artemis is the only team to have beaten Oracle so far and the wind conditions could suit them again, they will certainly be competitive. From an Emirates Team NZ perspective, they need another team to take a race off Oracle to set up a showdown on the final day of the qualifying series for the top qualifier spot and the opportunity to take a point forward into the America's Cup match (if they get there).

The race schedule is as follows:

Race 8: NZL vs JPN

Race 9: SWE vs USA

Race 10: NZL vs FRA

Race 11: JPN vs SWE

- NZ Herald