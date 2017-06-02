1:07pm Fri 2 June
2 Breeders' Cup races to be shortened at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) " Two Breeders' Cup races will be shortened when the two-day world championships are run at Del Mar for the first time in November.

The Turf Sprint will be run at 5 furlongs instead of 6 1/2 furlongs, while the Filly & Mare Turf will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of 1 1/4 miles.

Breeders' Cup officials said Wednesday that the changes are necessary because of track configurations at the course north of San Diego.

The Nov. 3-4 event includes 13 races worth over $29 million.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

