12:56pm Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mike Trout has thumb ligament surgery, likely out 6-8 weeks

ANAHEIM, California (AP) " Mike Trout has undergone successful surgery on his injured left thumb, and the Los Angeles Angels slugger is likely to be out for at least six weeks.

Dr. Steve Shin performed surgery on Trout on Wednesday, the Angels said.

Trout had surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule. The typical recovery time for the procedure is six to eight weeks.

The two-time AL MVP injured his hand while sliding headfirst into second base in Miami on Sunday. Trout is off to another spectacular start to the season, batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and a 1.203 OPS.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia hopes Trout has a chance to beat the estimated recovery time. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had a similar surgery and returned in five weeks last season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 02 Jun 2017 13:03:51 Processing Time: 59ms