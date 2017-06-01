Athletics NZ sets key summer dates

By Athletics New Zealand

Athletics New Zealand has confirmed dates and venues for several key domestic competitions for the 2017 / 2018 summer track & field season.

After a very successful 2017 event, the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Championships return to Porritt Stadium in Hamilton on 9-11 March 2018. This competition is New Zealands premier domestic event with over 100 years of history behind it. Over 600 athletes from throughout the country will once again converge on Hamilton to compete for National titles.

Many of the countrys elite athletes will be in action as part of their final preparations for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Athletics New Zealand are pleased to once again partner with naming rights sponsor Jennian Homes, principal partner Hamilton City Council and local organising committee Athletics Waikato-Bay of Plenty in delivering this prestigious event.

In addition, it has been announced that trials for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be held during the week of 20-27 January in Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings as part of the Capital Classic (20 January), Cooks Classic (23 January) and Potts Classic (27 January) meetings for events other than Marathon, 10,000m, 20km Race Walk, Decathlon and Heptathlon.

Athletics New Zealand have been granted an extension by the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) for the qualification period for Track and Field athletes seeking nomination for the Commonwealth Games from the 21 January 2018 to 28 January 2018 which will allow these events to be used as trials.

Trials will only be held for events where Athletics NZ has eligible athletes (i.e. long list athletes) in accordance with the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Nomination Criteria by 4 October 2017. These trials will be the last opportunity for athletes to push their case for Gold Coast nomination and should see some great battles take place.

Additional trials for Marathon, 10,000m and 20km Race Walk will be held conjunction with:

Oceania Marathon Championships - Gold Coast, Australia, 2 July 2017

Zatopek 10,000m - Melbourne, Australia, December 2017

20km at the Fawkner Race Walk Carnival - Melbourne, Australia, December 2017

The trial for Decathlon and Heptathlon will be confirmed shortly.

Further information regarding the format of the Commonwealth Games Trials events and confirmed dates for other National Championships, Classics and International Athletics Series events will be announced in late June.

