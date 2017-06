Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Tony Veitch and 'Professor' Mark Orams with all you need to know about this America's Cup.

What is the number one learning from the regatta so far?

Are Team New Zealand holding back?

How does the points system work?

Can Team New Zealand really start the America's Cup on negative one?

All the key questions are answered.

- NZ Herald