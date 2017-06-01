Campbell Burnes: Heat on Lions to maul Baabaas

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The pressure is on the Lions, and they know it.

Tomorrow's opener against the Barbarians is their prime opportunity for a morale-boosting big victory to set the tone for their tour.

For they will get precious few more chances to impose themselves in what is, to coin Sir Graham Henry's words, a "suicidal itinerary." There is a strong possibility they may only win 3-4 matches on this tour, despite the inevitable chest-beating of taking the test series when there is no evidence they will have the wherewithal to take two test matches off a team that has not lost at Eden Park since the amateur age.

The Blues and Crusaders will be at full-strength, while the Maori will be full noise in Rotorua. Only the Highlanders, Chiefs and Hurricanes will not have all their guns.

So to the Barbarians.

New Zealanders don't know a lot about this famous New Zealand rugby club, even though it has been around 80 years. But it doesn't have the profile or budget of the British club, whose players wear their club socks. But it does have the welfare of the game close to its heart and its support of grassroots and schoolboy rugby is one of several areas where it hangs its hat.

And it is capable of fielding some useful teams.

In 2015, the Barbarians put the cleaners through the Maori All Blacks on a foul night at Eden Park. That result was a help and a hindrance to the club's ability to secure this fixture against the Lions. Faced with the toughest tour schedule devised by man, the Lions needed a gentle opener in Whangarei, and did not want the Barbarians loaded with Super Rugby talent for fear of embarrassing the tourists. Concessions were made around selection and the result was a mishmash of fringe Super talent, such as Bryn Gatland, some promising Mitre 10 Cup men, and the ageless Peter Rowe, fit to rank, at his peak, as the country's finest amateur player.

A glance at their team list for tomorrow shows they will struggle at the set-piece against the Lions, but they will give it death for the club, their families and their provinces.

Openside flanker Lachie Boshier has already shown his fetching qualities for the Chiefs - he had a blinder against the Blues - while halfback Jack Stratton has already won provincial titles, featured for New Zealand Universities and is the No 3 at the Crusaders.

There is some talent further out in the backline to work around the seasoned and resourceful Dwayne Sweeney. Wings Sevu Reece and Sam Vaka can light it up, while Jonah Lowe has serious pace off the bench. Matt Matich will give you nothing less than his all, and has the added boost of just having become a dad, while Marcel Renata is an effective impact player who has worn the Maori All Blacks jersey.

There you have it. Now you know something about the team that no one knows anything about. But, to echo coach Clayton McMillan's words, if you follow the New Zealand provincial game closely, as all staunch fans should, then you will know the names and the potential.

The weather may be a leveller tomorrow night, but the Barbarians will play with freedom.

It remains to be seen how the Lions fare, having flown across the world just days earlier.

They are already copping it from Toulon for not naming Leigh Halfpenny after he was not granted dispensation to stay on for this weekend's French Top 14 final. They will cop it even more if they do not beat the Barbarians by at least 30 points.

- NZ Herald