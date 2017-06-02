Mark Orams: Maybe Team New Zealand revealed too much

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Winds were so light on day five they were marginal for foiling at times. The speed difference when foiling or not is massive, so all teams had high-lift foils with yachts set up for maximum power.

Which team looked strongest in terms of their package? No question, it was Emirates Team New Zealand who crushed Britain's Ben Ainslie Racing.

Before the regatta, word was the Kiwis were flying in much lower wind speed, and more so than any other team.

Typical sailing 'scuttlebutt'? Not on today's evidence. This was a dominant display in light winds. While BAR are certainly not the most competitive of teams in Bermuda, they had no answer and retired before the finish line.

How is Team NZ able to generate so much power and lift in these sort of conditions? As with all things in sailing, it will be a combination of small things.

Only the team will truly know what they are, but rest assured Team Oracle USA and the others will pore over the data, video and images trying to figure it out.

My observations from today's TV coverage are.-

1. Main foils

Very different than any used by the other teams so far. They are straight for the first third of the inboard end of the horizontal wing with a substantial "kink" upwards and then a long straight span tapered towards the wing tip.

This shape likely gives a range of modes they can use as they are able to both rake (tilt forwards and backwards) and cant (move inwards and outwards) the foil.

Because these movements are all controlled by hydraulic rams, their ability to alter the rake and cant relies on hydraulic pressure. So, we come back to the cyclor generator advantage the team has created. With the extra hydraulic pressure, TNZ has systems allowing more movement of the foils in response to condition changes.

As a consequence, they are more adjustable and adaptable to changing conditions. This also explains why their tacks, gybes and mark roundings are so smooth - they can alter their foils (and rudders and wings) more readily than others because they have more hydraulic juice.

2. Wing trim

Team New Zealand are the only team using a hand-held unit - rather than the traditional winch drum - to control the wing trim in and out. Skipper Glenn Ashby sits low in the cockpit and controls the wing trim plus the three flaps which make up the aft sections of the wing with this control unit.

Ashby is a multiple world champion in the A Class catamaran (a one person foiling cat) and an outstanding reader of how to use the shape of a sail or wing for optimum speed.

The wing is the engine of the yacht. In light winds, the ability to generate power with subtle changes which harness the wind's invisible force is a special intuitive skill. Ashby, quite simply,is the best in the world at it and provides a massive advantage.

I suspect that the additional power generated by the cyclors also has benefits for wing trim as well as with the foils. With additional "hydro juice" Ashby can continually find optimum shape. When short on hydro, other boats must reduce wing trim movement so their is sufficient juice to control the foils, the top priority for flight.

3. Rudders

TNZ still used very narrow, low drag rudders which usually require quite solid water flow to maintain their "bite" so as not to stall when they are being turned.

Today it was noticeable some teams - most notably Team BAR - were losing control over their rudders during tacks. Helmsmen need flow to maintain steerage through tacks, for the best chance of staying on the foils. Team NZ is really good at balancing low drag and control. Maintaining flow over rudders is easier of course when the boat is flying stable, as Aotearoa does.

4. Steering and coordination

Peter Burling's steering, Ashby's trimming and Blair Tuke's trimming of the foils is a smooth combination. Pete and Blair - who have sailed together for a decade - are the most intuitive and in-sync pair I have ever seen. Watching them in their 49er (the two person Olympic class) is poetry in motion. It's a yin and yang thing. Some combinations just click - they do with Olympic medals as proof. Ashby fits into this combination beautifully _ TNZ are in the groove and beautiful to watch.

5. A great day for Emirates Team New Zealand

It sends a strong message to the fleet, because the wind will likely be lighter for the rest of the regatta.

But I'm also a little nervous, wondering if they have played too many cards too early. The bigger picture is the America's Cup. Nobody will care who dominated a light wind race on day five of the qualifying series.

I am confident TNZ has cards to play, but they played a couple of good ones today giving Oracle time to analyse and counter this excellent light wind package. Figure it out they will, with further cards of their own to play.

The game continues ...

•By Mark Orams, the Sailing Professor - AUT University School of Sport and Recreation

