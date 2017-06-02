Rugby: Nehe Milner-Skudder ready to rip, Coles still on ice

By Campbell Burnes

Time is short if Nehe Milner-Skudder is to make a late play for the All Blacks, but the man himself is at least back to full fitness, if not match fitness, and could cause some carnage in the second spell of the Hurricanes' clash with the Western Force in Perth tomorrow night.

"He's looked a million dollars. We've just finished training... and his feet are as fast as ever," says Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd.

The All Blacks are named on June 8, while the Hurricanes have another match against the Chiefs on June 9 and then there is the test match against Samoa on June 16.

"I don't know the answer to that and nor does anybody," says Boyd of his All Blacks' chances.

"The time that Nehe gets on the weekend may or not may not have a bearing on that, but if he played 30 minutes for us and played unbelievably, then it might not be as much a challenge."

He will slot in off the pine at either fullback or wing, depending on the game situation.

There is good and bad news on the concussion front.

Centre Matt Proctor, after a long layoff, will play for the Hurricanes Development team against Wanganui on Monday, but hooker Dane Coles, after originally being considered a chance to front for the Hurricanes next Friday, is now regarded as "very doubtful" by Boyd. Though Coles is said to be in line to be named in the All Blacks on June 8, there must be extreme doubt over his Lions series participation if he still has lingering concussion symptoms.

Conversely, both Ardie Savea and Mark Abbott, who took heavy blows to the head in the 34-20 win over the Bulls, showed no symptoms whatsoever and will take their places on the bench.

The Force will be anxious to prove they are not the roadkill they posed as in their 50-point shellacking by the Highlanders a fortnight ago.

They have made just one change to their starting XV from the side that spanked the Reds in Brisbane, with fullback Dane Haylett-Petty returning from a medium-term hamstring injury to lead the team out in what will be his 50th match of Super Rugby and for the club.

In the only other change to the 23, Marcel Brache moves to the bench, along with Wallaby squad members Tatafu Polota-Nau and Richard Hardwick.

"Our biggest challenge is to learn how to back-up performances," said coach Dave Wessels. "We didn't play well in our last home game. It's important that we address that this weekend.

"We want to play the way the people of WA will be proud of."

The match kicks off at 11.55pm tomorrow. The June 9 Hurricanes-Chiefs is a standalone round 16 game before the South African conference play their round 15 fixtures on July 1-2.

Force: Dane Haylett-Petty, James Verity-Amm, Curtis Rona, Bill Meakes, Alex Newsome, Peter Grant, Michael Ruru, Isa Naisarani, Matt Hodgson (c), Ross Haylett-Petty, Adam Coleman, Matt Philip, Jermaine Ansley, Heath Tessmann, Francois van Wyk.

Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Pek Cowan, Tetera Faulkner, Richie Arnold, Richard Hardwick, Mitchell Short, Luke Burton, Marcel Brache

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Cory Jane, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, Callum Gibbins, Reed Prinsep, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Loni Uhila.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Chris Eves, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Mark Abbott, Ardie Savea, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Nehe Milner-Skudder

