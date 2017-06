Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

In light winds that made foiling difficult for most teams, Team New Zealand have crushed Ben Ainslie Racing for their sixth win of the America's Cup defender series off Bermuda.

Tony Veitch is joined by the Sailing Professor Mark Orams to break down a fascinating day of racing.

Read more:

Sir Ben taps out, as Team New Zealand almost laps BAR

- NZ Herald