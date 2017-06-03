4:51am Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live blog: Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers - day 7 - Another big day for Team New Zealand

Team New Zealand have a big day on the water in Bermuda. Photo / Ricardo Pinto
Team New Zealand have a big day on the water in Bermuda. Photo / Ricardo Pinto

Live updates of day seven of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers as Team New Zealand take to the water twice.

Emirates Team New Zealand can move closer to securing top spot for the qualifying playoffs with victories over Team Japan and Team France today.

The clash against former skipper Dean Barker is the opening race of the day.

Then TNZ will be keen viewers of the second race when Artemis take on Oracle Team USA. The Swedes are the only team to beat the holders so far.

Radio Sport will have live commentary of all Team New Zealand races.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 03 Jun 2017 04:51:02 Processing Time: 209ms