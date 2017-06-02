Canada unveils new stamp; features Summit Series heroes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) " Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp commemorating the 1972 Summit Series hockey showdown between Canada and the Soviet Union.

The stamp shows former Toronto Maple Leafs star Paul Henderson, arms raised and being hugged by Montreal Canadiens great Yvan Cournoyer, seconds after Henderson scored the winning goal in the final moments of the eight-game series.

Cournoyer says he's honored to have the team celebrated with a stamp and says it's remarkable the series still resonates with people 45 years later.

The new stamp is one of 10 being released to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.