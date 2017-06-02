Former All Black Glen Osborne takes on Lions with his guitar

Former All Black Glen Osborne's off-field talents are being used to line-up against the visiting Lions in a bid to out-sing touring supporters.

In a new campaign fast going viral on the internet, the classic Maori song Tutira Mai is being used as our rallying cry to drown out Lions supporters in the stands.

The All Black video features the musical talents - and humour - of All Black great Osborne who has since retrained as a police officer.

Pulling up in a marked car with fellow officer and New Zealand representative beach volleyball player Detective Constable Milly Ruru, Osborne questions a group of boys looking downcast near a poster urging supporters to silence the highly vocal Lions' tour party in the stands.

"We out roar them with what officer?" asks a boy.

"Good point. Not having our own rally cry would be a crime and I should know," replies Osborne before going to the boot and reaching for his guitar.

Encouraging the country to stand together he leads the well-known song in a rendition that features people from all walks of life alongside an array of the nation's top sportspeople.

The two-minute Tutira Mai clip is quickly getting traction on the eve of the first Lions match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians on Saturday with around 250,000 views in a matter of hours.

- NZ Herald