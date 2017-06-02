England advances at U20 World Cup, Germany loses to Zambia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " England made it through. Germany didn't.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals to put England in the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday. The Germans, however, lost to Zambia 4-3 in extra time after equalizing with a pair of late goals.

Lookman gave England the lead in the 35th minute, scoring from Jonjoe Kelly's cross. He made it 2-0 in the 63rd after Everton teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke free down the left and found Lookman inside the area. The striker turned past a defender and poked the ball in with the outside of his right foot.

Randal Leal pulled a goal back for Costa Rica in the 89th at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

England will face either Senegal or Mexico on Tuesday.

In Jeju, Suat Serdar scored for Germany in the 89th minute and substitute Jonas Arweiler added another deep in injury time to make it 3-3 against Zambia. But Shemmy Mayembe scored the winner in the 107th.

Zambia will face either France or Italy in the quarterfinals.

Also, Uruguay advanced by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0. Nicolas De La Cruz scored from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.