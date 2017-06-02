Racing: Vile doubles up his chances in Castletown Stakes

By Mike Dillon

Even with form available everywhere in tomorrow's $50,000 Castletown Stakes at Wanganui, trainer Gary Vile could hold the key.

Weight of numbers helps throw things in the Palmerston North conditioner's way.

Vile will saddle last start winners Hard Merchandize and Dance For Money, both definite winning prospects.

"I would probably lean towards Hard Merchandize as the better chance of the two simply because he's gone to the races four times and the filly has had just the one start.

"That said, there is very little between them in terms of ability, but it might come down to ringcraft."

Hard Merchandize, by Burgundy, has won two of his four starts, the last of them in heavy conditions on his home track two weeks ago. The 1200m time that day took 1.16.44, suggesting the youngster will have little problem with the rain-affected Wanganui track tomorrow.

At Wanganui, Dance For Money ran her 1200m on debut in 1.14.83 on a slow surface.

"I know the official rating is currently heavy, but I believe the track will just be into the heavy range and I don't anticipate either horse having a problem."

Hard Merchandize has drawn the rails compared to Dance For Money's No 9.

"She will have to go forward from that draw, but I'll leave it up to Lisa [Allpress] how far forward.

"I don't like wasting good barriers, so Hard Merchandize will sit just behind the speed."

Bombard, Allure and Electrode are all good last-start winners and ready to offer plenty of opposition. By impressive emerging sire Dalghar, Bombard looked good coming off a break and winning by a margin at Ruakaka a couple of weeks back. He has yet to strike a rain-affected track, but the Dalghar/Pins cross suggests he may be okay.

The wetter the track gets the better the chance of Cambridge stayer Pacorus in the $50,000 Wanganui Cup. He revelled in the heavy 11 footing to take the Rotorua Cup last start and although this track will not be as heavy, he still rates highly.

Ralph Manning has a Gary Vile-like chance in the $40,000 Cornwall Handicap at Ellerslie with Pump Up The Volume and Wanabefamous engaged.

Pump Up The Volume has 60kg clear topweight, but he is a veteran warhorse, well up to tough assignments.

After his win at Ellerslie last week Smedley has to rate highly with just 54kg.

Ellerslie earners

• Each way: Playboy Prince, R7 Ellerslie. Didn't fire last time after a top first-up effort. Put it down to the second-up syndrome. Will be competitive.

• Found best form: Ekarosa, R5, Ellerslie. Her win and second in last two are a good guide for this.

• Even fitter this time: Fire Jet, R2 Ellerslie. Just topped off last week and should be well placed on a 7-day back-up.

- NZ Herald