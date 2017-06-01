Basketball: Corey Webster invited to NBA mini-camp

By Niall Anderson

Tall Blacks shooting guard Corey Webster will get another chance to impress in front of NBA decision makers.

Webster has been invited to a free agent mini-camp with the Dallas Mavericks, two years after he played in NBA pre-season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 28 year old Webster, who signed with the Perth Wildcats for the 2017 ANBL season after parting ways with the New Zealand Breakers, will leave to Dallas after the NBL Final Four, in which he will participate in for the unbeaten Wellington Saints.

"I'm feeling great about it, it's a great opportunity," Webster said to NBL.com.au.

"Having been there before, I know a little bit more of what to expect and although it's only a mini camp, I feel it's a great opportunity for me."

Webster will join his younger brother Tai in America, who has been working out for teams before the NBA draft. After four years at Nebraska, the junior Webster is an outsider to be drafted but is expected to be in demand for similar camps, and Summer League invites.

After a mixed season with the Breakers, plagued by injuries and including off-court dramas, Webster says he is back at full strength, and it has shown in his play for the Saints.

Webster is a lock for MVP on the 16-0 Saints, averaging 26 points, four rebounds and a career-best 5.2 assists per game. The 2014 NBL MVP is shooting a lights-out 49 per cent from the field and 39 per cent from three.

Back to full health and in form, Webster says he is better prepared for the NBA dream-chasing experience.

"I think last time I went I was a little bit overwhelmed by the whole thing," he told NBL.com.au.

"Coming from New Zealand, it hadn't happened too much in the past and I was just thinking for myself and for the country. I was a little bit overwhelmed and I was kind of just there."

"I think this time I'll communicate more with the coaching staff and the trainers. Find out what they're looking for and if I were to have the opportunity to make it, what kind of role they think I'd be playing.

"Then, I guess, just playing to my ability. With a little bit more experience behind me I think I can calm down and play my game."

If Webster performs well at the mini-camp, he could be a candidate for a Summer League or pre-season roster to continue his NBA adventure, while his busy stretch will - if schedules allow - also incorporate a trip to Lebanon with the Tall Blacks for the Asia Cup in August.

- NZ Herald