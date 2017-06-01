Tokyo organizers reach agreement on allocation of 2020 costs

TOKYO (AP) " Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have reached a broad agreement on the allocation of costs for the 2020 Games with the metropolitan, national and local governments of the seven prefectures and four other cities hosting events.

Governments outside Tokyo that are to host competitions agreed on basic principles concerning cost sharing.

The seven prefectures hosting events are Hokkaido, Miyagi, Fukushima, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka. The four other cities are Sapporo, Saitama, Chiba and Yokohama.

Representatives from seven prefectures expressed satisfaction that the organizing committee will pay for expenditures to build temporary facilities for venues outside Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the broad agreement was "a big step forward" that would allow stakeholders to accelerate preparations toward staging a successful Olympics in 2020.