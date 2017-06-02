7:13am Fri 2 June
Showers likely for Lions v Barbarians rugby match at Whangarei's Toll Stadium

Wet weather is forecast for the international rugby match tomorrow.
A raincoat and an extra layer of clothes will come in handy for rugby fans at Toll Stadium on Saturday as showers are likely to linger from earlier in the day.

Metservice has forecast rain for today and tomorrow morning which would turn into showers before kickoff at 7.30pm.

Forecaster Angus Hines said there was a chance showers would linger during the game and throughout Saturday night in Whangarei.

The temperature on Saturday evening would hover around 12deg Celsius which was average for this time of the year.

"There will be a light south easterly when the game is on," he said.

Fans coming to watch the game have been reminded brollies are not permitted in the stadium.

