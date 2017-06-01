1:07pm Thu 1 June
Catfish tosser says he was 'dumb redneck with a bad idea'

PITTSBURGH (AP) " A Tennessee man is describing himself as a "dumb redneck with a bad idea" after police filed charges against him for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final.

Police say 36-year-old Jacob Waddell threw the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink on Monday night during the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game.

He was ejected and charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime " in this case, the fish " and disrupting meetings or processions.

Waddell told Nashville radio station WGFX-FM that he came up with the idea ahead of a trip to see relatives in Ohio.

He said that "like an ignorant redneck, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'"

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released a statement asking that "any charges for throwing a catfish on to the ice would be quickly dismissed."

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto suggested in a statement that Waddell perform community service as punishment " "perhaps cleaning fish at Wholey's," a prominent fish market in the city.

The Penguins won the game 5-3. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Hockey has a long tradition of objects being thrown on the ice, usually in affection like when fans toss hats to mark hat tricks. There are odd offerings, too, including the time-honored tradition of Detroit Red Wings fans throwing octopi during the playoffs.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

