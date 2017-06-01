Tickets made available for All Blacks v Lions tests

For fans who missed out on tickets to the three tests between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions, this might be your last chance to go.

A limited number of tickets for the three test matches starting on June 24 at Eden Park have been made available to members of Team All Blacks through allblacks.com.

According to an email sent to members, tickets have become available following the final confirmation of operational and commercial programmes for the series.

The Lions open their tour against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

- NZ Herald