Thursday, June 1: Cleveland at Golden State

Sunday, June 4: Cleveland at Golden State

Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Cleveland

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland

x-Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State

x-Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland

x-Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State

AP

