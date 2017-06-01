Police say Tiger Woods was confused, unresponsive

Tiger Woods's vehicle had a pair of flat tires and body damage on both the front and rear ends when police found him, apparently asleep, in the driver's seat of his stopped car, according to records released Tuesday by police in Florida.

The 41-year-old golfer was arrested Monday in Jupiter, where he has a home, and charged with DUI. Police said Woods's black 2015 Mercedes-Benz had damage to the driver's side wheel rims, two flat tires, damage to the front bumper and some scrapes and scuff marks on the rear bumper. A taillight on the passenger side also appeared to be out. The officers checked but saw no evidence of a traffic accident nearby.

The report filed by four of the eight responding police officers painted a picture of a man who was at times confused, unresponsive and drowsy. One officer said that when he asked Woods where he was headed, the golfer replied that "he did not know, that he just likes to drive." The report stated that Woods was unsure of where he was and told officers that he was coming from Los Angeles and headed to Orange County.

"As I shined my flashlight into the passenger window of the vehicle the male slightly opened his eyes and started slowly moving his arms around," according to one officer's account. "The male looked at me through the passenger window and appeared to be trying to open the window looking for the right button. The male appeared to struggle finding the correct window button."

Woods was given a breathalyzer test, and twice blew a 0.000, according to police. He also provided a urine sample for a toxicology test, the results of which are not yet available.

At one point, an officer noted that he asked whether the golfer had taken any medication. Woods's response is blacked out in the report. "I asked Woods if he had taken any illegal drugs," the report continued, "to which he stated no."

Woods, in a statement released Monday night, blamed the incident on "an unexpected reaction to prescription medications."

An officer listed the medications Woods said he was taking as "soloxex," "vicodin," "torix" and "viox." He added that he had not taken the last of these this year. Torix and Vioxx are anti-inflammatory medications; Vicodin a painkiller.

"I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," Woods said in the statement. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Woods, a 14-time major champion, underwent his fourth back surgery in April.

As details of the arrest emerged, the golf world was still processing the continued professional and personal struggles of one of the game's most dominant players.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Jack Nicklaus said at a news conference to promote his tournament, the Memorial, that will be played this week in Dublin, Ohio. "Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. I think he needs all our help and we wish him well."

Woods has not won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.

According to the police report, there is a dash-cam video of Monday's incident, which could also be made public soon.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 5.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans," Woods said Monday. "I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

- Washington Post