Venus Williams appears to have accidentally announced her pregnant sister Serena is expecting a girl.

After her second-round win at the French Open, Venus was asked what she wanted the baby to call her.

"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt'," she replied.

Serena, who is about six months pregnant, was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets.

Williams was blase about attending a major tournament as a spectator rather than a participant.

"It feels fine. I don't feel anything," she said before leaving the Roland Garros grounds. "It's just a part of my life."

Tennis simply is not the same without Williams in the draw. She generates attention and wins more than her share of trophies - the Australian Open championship in January, while she already was expecting, was her 23rd at a grand slam.

