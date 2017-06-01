Margaret Court's latest bizarre serve: Tennis is full of lesbians

By Rose Brennan of the Daily Telegraph

Former tennis champion Margaret Court has told a Christian radio station that "tennis is full of lesbians" and transgender children are influenced by the devil and are part of a mind control plot as seen in Nazi Germany.

The 74-year-old told 20Twenty Vision Christian Radio programme that transgender or binary children were just the product of bullying and parents who "don't care".

"But with the literature, the bullying, the stuff that's put out today into children's minds, I tell you what, if you haven't got parents who bring you up that way and you've got parents that don't care and you're hurt and offended in somebody saying something to you," she said, "I tell you, a child can just start to think 'well, maybe I am a girl' when they're a boy or and maybe 'I'm a boy'.

"Your thoughts - even medically they're knowing now - the mind is a battlefield and that's why I wrote that book Train Your Brain because the mind is, it's all in the Bible.

"God's got so much in there about the mind how it affects us, affects our emotions, our feelings, you can think 'oh I'm a boy' and it'll affect your emotions and feelings, and everything else and so that's all the devil.

"That's what Hitler did, that's what communism did - got the mind of the children. And it's a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."

In the interview with Neil Johnson, Court also said "tennis is full of lesbians".

"I mean, tennis is full of lesbians because even when I was playing there was only a couple there but those couple that lead that took young ones into parties and things.

"And because they liked to be around heroes and what you get at the top is often what you will get right through that sport," she said.

Court claimed she was "bullied" by the media after her calls for a boycott of Qantas - because of its support of gay marriage - was widely condemned.

In the radio interview, Court also claimed that gay men in her church wanted to stop young men being gay.

"They are also trying also to protect young people from going this way because they know that it will destroy their lives."

