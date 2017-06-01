America's Cup: Challenger fleet becalmed by light winds, racing postponed

Light winds have forced the postponement of racing at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup challenger series for the second time this week off Bermuda.

After two hours waiting for winds to reach a six-knot average threshold for racing, organisers finally pulled the pin just after 7am NZT and teams returned to dock.

Today's schedule will now likely take place on tomorrow's lay day, with Emirates Team NZ set to face Ben Ainslie Racing (GBR) in the second race.

Racing on opening day last Saturday (NZT) was also called off 24 hours early, due to forecast light winds.

But the forecasts for tomorrow seem no better than today and NZME America's Cup expert and former Team NZ weather analyst Mark Orams suggests we may again struggle for racing.

"The PredictWind forecast for tomorrow is for even lighter winds than today's," he says. "The four wind forecast models show the following for race start time tomorrow:

PWG model: 1-3 knots

PWE model: 7-8 knots

GFS model: 4-5 knots

ECMWF model: 4-10 knots

"So, if these models are accurate, then we are marginal at best for racing," says Orams. "This north-west wind direction seems unstable and difficult to get going in Bermuda.

"The more reliable wind direction is from the west, south-west quarter."

Today's schedule (postponed)

Softbank Team Japan v Groupama Team France

Land Rover BAR (GBR) v Emirates Team NZ

Oracle Team USA v Softbank Team Japan

Groupama Team France v Land Rover BAR (GBR)

Standings

Oracle Team USA 6pts

Emirates Team NZ 5pts

Land Rover BAR (GBR) 4pts

Artemis Racing (Sweden) 2pts

Softbank Team Japan 2pts

Groupama Team France 2pts

