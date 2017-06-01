Live blog: Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers - day 5

Live updates of day five of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers.

If some wind appears then racing will get underway with four races schedule for the day.

The forecast from Bermuda Weather does not look promising, with a wind strength of 2-5 knots predicted during the racing window. To get racing under way, a minimum average of six knots is required.

Racing will not be called off beforehand - the teams will all head out on to the water at the scheduled time, and bob around out there for the entire racing window if need be.

To get a race underway they will need to have an average wind speed of 6 knots during the five minute window between 8 minutes out from the scheduled start, and 3 minutes from the start. The average is measured over 30 second intervals.

Today's schedule:

Team Japan v Team France, 5.08am

Team BAR v Team New Zealand, 5.37am

Team USA v Team Japan, 6.06am

Team France v Team BAR, 6.35am

Radio Sport will have commentary with PJ Montgomery of every Team New Zealand race.

- NZ Herald