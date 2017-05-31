League: NSW thrash Queensland in State of Origin opener

Queensland's reign of supremacy is slipping after New South Wales registered a stunning 28-4 State of Origin game one victory in Brisbane last night.

The new-look Blues lived up to their tag as pre-game favourites and overwhelmed an understrength Maroons side at Suncorp Stadium to go one up in the three-game series.

First-half tries to halves James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce helped the visitors to a 12-4 halftime lead, with Queensland's only points of the match coming from a try to left wing Corey Oates off a Cooper Cronk cross-field kick in the 35th minute.

Looking to build on their dominance, the Blues plans were thrown into disarray when Pearce was assisted off the field with a head-knock in the 50th minute, with bench utility Jack Bird thrust into the five-eighth role and Maloney taking over at halfback.

In years gone by the disruptions would have spelled the end for the visitors but they instead found another gear and blew the home side away.

Debutant fullback James Tedesco scored on the next set following Pearce's exit before rampaging front-rower Andrew Fifita and centre Jarryd Hayne added their names to the score-sheet, while Maloney finished the game with four conversions.

The result spoiled Queensland captain Cameron Smith's record 40th Origin appearance and puts the Blues within touching distance of claiming just their second series win in 12 years and their first since 2014.

In a high quality match played at a frenetic pace, the first quarter lapsed without any stoppages and just one penalty apiece, while ball control and intensity was top notch with the Maroons nailing all of their 18 first half sets and the Blues completing 18 of 19.

With an energetic pack, NSW gained the ascendency through the middle with front-rowers Fifita, Aaron Woods and David Klemmer wreaking havoc with hard running and offloads splintering the Queensland line, and back-rowers Wade Graham and new captain Boyd Cordner giving them thrust on the edges.

Queensland came close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute through Oates but NSW turned the tables on their next visit into attacking territory, when Maloney ran on to an offload from his Cronulla teammate Fifita through the centre of the park to score under the bar, before converting for a 6-0 lead after seven minutes.

The Blues kickers repeatedly targeted Oates but the Broncos flyer swallowed everything that came his way and was again on the money when he leapt high to beat Blake Ferguson to the ball to leave the Maroons trailing by two in the 35th minute.

But another charge from Fifita then saw the visitors back in attacking range before fellow Sharks forward Graham found Tedesco on the inside with Pearce backing up to score under the posts to help extend their lead to eight right on halftime.

The second-half was all one-way traffic and the Maroons woes were summed up when back-rower Aidan Guerra broke clear only to lose possession over the line with 10 minutes remaining.

The Laurie Daley coached Blues will now head home to Sydney full of confidence going into game two at ANZ Stadium on June 21.

Queensland 4 (Corey Oates try)

NSW 28 (James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, James Tedesco, Andrew Fifita, Jarryd Hayne tries, Maloney 4 cons)

