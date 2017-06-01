Racing: Coleman hits milestone at home

Michael Coleman's sense of timing was impeccable yesterday when the popular Matamata jockey reached a memorable racing milestone on his home turf.

The 47-year-old rode his 2000th New Zealand winner when he guided the Shaun and Emma Clotworthy-trained August Edition to victory in the New Zealand Bloodstock Insurance Pearl Series Race.

"It was nice to get it out of the way early in the day," Coleman said.

"To join such an elite group of jockeys is a real honour and I want to really thank all the trainers and owners who have stuck by me for such a long period of time."

Noel Harris, Chris Johnson, Lance O'Sullivan, David Peake, Bill Skelton and David Walsh are the other riders to have reached the mark.

"If you asked me five years ago whether I would get to 2000 wins I probably would have said you were crazy," Coleman said.

"It wasn't something I had really thought about as I've always said that the day I didn't have the hunger or passion for riding it would be the day I gave it away.

"It's really only in the last couple of years that I decided to try and give it a shot as I've found I'm still keen about my riding."

When quizzed on a career highlight, Coleman singled out his NZ Derby victory aboard the top-class Xcellent in 2004.

"There was just something special about the win and the horse himself," he said. "He was only having his third race day start and was still very green, but you could just feel the power about him that day."

Coleman also enjoyed group one wins aboard Xcellent in the Darley Stakes, Mudgway Stakes and the Kelt Capital Stakes as well as a third placing in the Melbourne Cup. Meanwhile, Byerley Park horseman Shaun Clotworthy was delighted to have provided Coleman with his 2000th New Zealand winner yesterday.

With his wife Emma, he trains August Edition who carried the 47-year-old jockey to his milestone victory.

"He's a great guy, one of the top blokes in racing," Clotworthy said.

He had expected a bold showing from August Edition, who had finished third at Te Awamutu at her previous appearance.

"She got shuffled back at the wrong time there and got home strongly," Clotworthy said.

Top central districts jockey Lisa Allpress is confident about the chances of Strada Roccia at today's Feilding meeting at Woodville, according to trainer Mike Breslin.

The Road to Rock filly will run in the Martin Beveridge Maiden over 1400m, with the Heavy 11 track the main concern for the Awapuni horseman.

"She tries and I think she is a chance, but just lacks a little bit of strength yet," Breslin said.

Strada Roccia was an impressive second at Woodville in April, after coming off the pace on the heavy ground.

Breslin said he has taken confidence from comments made by Allpress after the mare's most recent fourth at Awapuni on May 20.

"Her rider is reasonably confident, that's the main reason I am running her. Lisa said she was pretty confident she'd win on her next start after Palmerston North."

- NZ Racing Desk