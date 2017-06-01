Motorsport: Team effort keeps Kiwi pair in Supercars title hunt

They may end up fighting each other for the Supercars title but Kiwi teammates Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin are thriving working alongside each other.

McLaughlin joined the DJR Team Penske outfit this year and the team have enjoyed a dominant opening to the year with the pair winning five of the 10 races so far.

They sit second and third in the championship respectively and trail Red Bull Holden Racing's Jamie Whincup by a tiny margin in the month-long winter break.

Coulthard is enjoying having his countryman to bounce ideas off.

"We have got a good team vibe going and we have a good working relationship off the track," the 34-year-old said. "On the track it is every man for himself though."

While the two are clearly good friends the idea of pushing each other is making them more competitive.

"It is good to have either myself or him on either side of the garage because you continue to learn if you have a good, fast teammate," Coulthard explained.

As in all forms of motorsport, however, your teammate is your biggest rival and Coulthard admits the pair will keep each other honest.

"If you are not doing the best job and your teammate is doing a better job it keeps you on your toes."

The next round is at Hidden Valley Raceway near Darwin on June 16-18. Dale Budge

- NZ Herald