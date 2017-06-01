'Shouldergate' drama of 2005 still alive for Brits

By WireStream

Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions have arrived, chasing just their second series win on New Zealand soil in the 129-year history of clashes between touring sides and New Zealand rugby’s finest. As expectations grow for the three-test series — the country’s most eagerly awaited sporting event since the 2011 Rugby World Cup — Neil Reid looks back at the Lions’ rich history of touring New Zealand

Controversy is no stranger when it comes to tours by the British & Irish Lions.

But none have arguably been as big as the spiteful fallout from the Brian O'Driscoll "Shouldergate" affair, when the Lions' captain was ruled out of the tour with a serious injury just minutes into the opening test of the series - an incident that still festers to this day.

O'Driscoll suffered serious shoulder damage after being upended by All Black captain Tana Umaga and veteran hooker Keven Mealamu shortly after kick-off at Jade Stadium.

The saga has had a fair airing in the British press in the lead-up to this year's series, which no doubt will continue in the countdown to the first test.

"The fact that the Brian O'Driscoll incident still gets talked about doesn't surprise me at all," said New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg.

"It was a really bad moment in rugby. Illegal play or foul play in rugby, which is looked at now closely, even in 2005 you got away with. Those guys would probably have got banned [now but] got away scot free."

While Lions fans will forever remember the 2005 tour for the O'Driscoll affair, All Black fans have much fonder memories.

The Sir Graham Henry coached-team won the series 3-0.

And the second test in Wellington, won by the All Blacks 48-18, was the scene of arguably Dan Carter's greatest performance, scoring two tries and kicking four conversions and five penalties.

"Dan Carter had the ball on a string," Berg said. "It was unbelievable - just about everything he touched turned to gold. It was Jeff Wilson-esque. He chip kicked the ball and regathered, scored tries and kicked from all angles.

"He was a young guy, in his prime, self-belief that he could do anything ... He made magic happen that day."

The Lions had arrived in New Zealand with a whopping 44-man playing squad. Injuries on tour led them to call on a further eight players.

Off the field they were also accompanied by a 26-strong management staff, including spin-doctor Alastair Campbell, their own chef, a referee's adviser and a top lawyer.

"In 2005 there was a huge number of hangers-on, as I call them, outside of the players," Berg said. "These hangers-on, I guess, were ... part of making sure everything was organised down to the most minute detail."

As well as losing the test series, the Lions also went down to New Zealand Maori 19-13, the Maori side's first win over the Lions.

The highlight on the scoreboard for the Lions on tour was their record 109-6 hammering of Manawatu.

This year is the first Lions tour when the selection won't play standalone provincial teams, with Berg saying what happened during the rout of Manawatu showed the huge gap between the elite Lions and semiprofessional New Zealand provinces.

"The fact that the Lions won't turn up again to play provincial teams, it is sad in a way.

"It was nice that they would get out to the smaller centres, but rugby has moved on a little bit."

Berg said provincial teams weren't as strong any more, whereas the Lions were filled with professional players of the highest calibre.

"[The Manawatu result] was embarrassing, but it showed the difference between professionals and semi-professionals."

