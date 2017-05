Join our live coverage of the opening State of Origin clash between Queensland and New South Wales, with the series set to kick off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Maroons will be looking to repeat their triumph from 2016, when they won the first two games of the series before the Blues earned a consolation victory in the third match.

That series win continued Queensland's recent dominance in the inter-state battle, having won 10 of the last 11 series against their bitter rival.

