Rasmus, Beckham big swings for Rays in 10-8 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) " Five runs in a span of three seventh-inning pitches lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 10-8 win over Texas in Major League Baseball on Monday night, ending the Rangers' eight-game home winning streak.

Pinch-hitter Colby Rasmus hit a two-run double on the first pitch thrown by reliever Tony Barnette (1-1), tying the game at 7-all before a no-pitch intentional walk to Kevin Kiermaier, who had already struck out three times. Tim Beckham then hit a 1-0 pitch over the 14-foot wall in left-center field for a three-run homer, his eighth home run of the season.

"Shows how much heart we have as a team and we're not going to go down easy," Beckham said. "We're going to make some noise and keep winning."

Steven Souza Jr. had four hits with four runs scored for Tampa Bay, while Evan Longoria's four RBIs included a two-run homer.

Jose De Leon (1-0) allowed three runs in 2 2-3 innings and still won his Rays debut. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Tampa Bay used eight pitchers, including Monday's starter as the closer, in a 15-inning win Sunday.

Alex Colome struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Adrian Beltre singled in his first at-bat this season for Texas and Joey Gallo crushed his 16th homer. Their South Korean team-mate Shin-Soo Choo drove in three runs, all off De Leon, with a two-run single in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth.

The Rangers were back home after a 3-6 road trip, which came after they had swept through their previous eight-game homestand. They led 4-1 in the second after Gallo pulled a pitch 430 feet down the right-field line.

