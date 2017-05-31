Keogh quits Sharks board after facing court on drug charges

SYDNEY (AP) " The former chairman of the Cronulla Sharks has quit the board of the National Rugby League premiership-winning club after facing court on drugs charges.
Damien Keogh appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, where he was handed an 18-month good behavior bond but had no conviction recorded.
Keogh was arrested in early May after being found in possession of a small re-sealable bag containing a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine during a police search near a Sydney night spot. He stood down as Cronulla chairman upon being charged.
"With regards to the Sharks, I have decided to step down entirely from the board," the 55-year-old Keogh was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. "I recognize my ongoing involvement with the club has the potential to be an unnecessary distraction."
