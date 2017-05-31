Rugby: Warren Gatland chasing hearts and minds

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warren Gatland has arrived in Auckland, happy to be "home" and stressing the need to win hearts and minds - not only among New Zealand rugby supporters but within his British and Irish Lions squad as well.

The former All Blacks hooker was one of the last of the large 41-player touring party plus assorted management to enter Auckland airport arrivals area this afternoon after the squad's flight from Melbourne.

Players such as skipper Sam Warburton, loose forward James Haskell - a former Highlander - and lock Alun Wyn-Jones, among others, signed autographs for the Lions supporters in attendance, almost all of whom were wearing the famous red jersey.

Once Gatland did arrive - following a powhiri once the plane landed - he smiled at being welcomed home by the press pack and quickly set out his priorities for a six-week tour which will be among the toughest the Lions have ever attempted.

"The biggest challenge early on, or one of the things that I've learned in my vast experience, is that we have to create harmony within this group," Gatland said.

"There are a lot of players here - you have to give them an opportunity, so we're going to be mixing and rotating during those early games to give those players a chance. Because I think if you come all this way, to come as far as New Zealand, and you play and you get a chance, at least you've been in the shop window, at least you can say you've been a part of it.

"So that's something we need to do in those first three games... before we start thinking about the test matches."

The Lions' first on-field challenge is against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday, a match they should win comfortably before they face stiffer challenges against the Blues at Eden Park next Wednesday and Crusaders in Christchurch the following Saturday.

Gatland hinted he will use those players who haven't been involved in recent club finals and make the most of the combinations that have already been developed at a recent camp in Dublin.

Also uppermost in Gatland's mind is embracing the unique New Zealand experience for the tour, whether that means knowing how to respond to a traditional Maori hongi or how to engage with what he believes is a unique Kiwi sense of humour.

"It's been part of my job over the past few weeks, just prepping the guys about what to expect culturally when you arrive in New Zealand," he said. "I know from experience in 2011 [as Wales coach at the World Cup] a lot of teams arrived here very much unprepared for what was going to happen.

"We found we did a good job with Wales so we've been working hard making sure we're prepared, that nothing was a surprise for the guys at the welcome today and we responded and sung.

"We have a welcome in Waitangi on Sunday after the game too so we're prepared for that... guys know if someone gets close to you to give you a hongi [then you should] embrace it, it's part of the culture."

One of the most intriguing selections for the Provincial Barbarians is the fact that Gatland's son, Bryn, will be playing at No10. Gatland said he hadn't spoken to the 22-year-old as much as he normally would.

"We spoke last week and he said it was a bit funny that we normally speak before games. I said, 'perhaps you could give me all your calls and moves', and he said, 'as long as you let me run through a big hole in the first few minutes I'd be happy with that'. We had a bit of banter and a joke about it."

Gatland added of the need to win over a New Zealand public which he described as "passionate" rugby supporters following the controversy-riven Lions tour of 12 years ago.

"We're aware there's a bit of bridge building to do after 2005 with those things we do off and on the field and the way we conduct ourselves.

"The Lions for a long time have been involved in getting out in the community and visiting hospitals and schools and we want to do that, run a few open [training] sessions as well, and hopefully play some good rugby.

"If we can win some hearts and minds off the field and play some good rugby then we're going to end up with a cracking tour."

- NZ Herald