10:11am Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Champions Trophy Finals Results

1998_South Africa 248-6, def West Indies 245, by 4 wickets, at Dhaka

2000_New Zealand 265-6, def. India 264-6, by 4 wickets, at Nairobi

2002_Sri Lanka/India, at Colombo. Final abandoned because of rain.

2004_West Indies 218-8, def. England 217, by 2 wickets, at London.

2006_Australia 116-2, def. West Indies 138, by 8 wickets, at Mumbai

2009_Australia 206-4, def. New Zealand 200, by 6 wickets, at Centurion

2013_India 129-7, def. England 124-8, by 5 runs, at Birmingham.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 31 May 2017 10:57:56 Processing Time: 50ms