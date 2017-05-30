Champions Trophy Finals Results

1998_South Africa 248-6, def West Indies 245, by 4 wickets, at Dhaka

2000_New Zealand 265-6, def. India 264-6, by 4 wickets, at Nairobi

2002_Sri Lanka/India, at Colombo. Final abandoned because of rain.

2004_West Indies 218-8, def. England 217, by 2 wickets, at London.

2006_Australia 116-2, def. West Indies 138, by 8 wickets, at Mumbai

2009_Australia 206-4, def. New Zealand 200, by 6 wickets, at Centurion

2013_India 129-7, def. England 124-8, by 5 runs, at Birmingham.