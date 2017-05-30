10:28am Wed 31 May
America's Cup: How Team New Zealand made the move to pass Artemis

Team New Zealand secured another dramatic victory over Artemis during the America's Cup qualifying series, the second in two days.

In today's race Peter Burling and his crew were well back at one stage falling behind early.

Emirates Team New Zealand seemed to be closing on their rivals at the second turn, when they crossed behind and dipped deep into the Great Sound, grinding to a virtual halt and immediately losing 20 seconds.

But they fought their way back heading to the sixth mark to force a penalty on Artemis which practically handed the race win to New Zealand.

Unlike yesterday's race there was little controversy, just some brilliant sailing from Burling and his crew.

Here's a breakdown of the winning manoeuvre.

THAT cross on leg 5. The boats converge at over 50 knots closing speed. Team NZ on starboard tack have the right of way.
Artemis stay their course, crossing in front of Team NZ with little more than a boat length separating them
Team NZ are forced to dip below Artemis, who should have given way. Artemis cop a port-starboard penalty
Artemis must slow until Team NZ gain a two boat length advantage. Team NZ take the lead at the 6th mark
- NZ Herald

