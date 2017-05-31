America's Cup: Team NZ find extra power to rally from early setback

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling paid tribute to his engine room for driving another come-from-behind win over Team Sweden in the America's Cup qualifying series off Bermuda.

The Kiwis only regained control of the contest, when Sweden skipper Nathan Outteridge was caught napping at the fifth mark, but almost blew their chances early, with a huge nose dive on the second leg.

After falling behind early, Emirates Team New Zealand seemed to be closing on their rivals at the second turn, when they crossed behind and dipped deep into the Great Sound, grinding to a virtual halt and immediately losing 20 seconds.

"It was a little loose from where I was sitting, to be honest," said Burling afterwards. "We had a really good gybe and were sailing really fast below Nath, trying to give him a little luff, and we lost flow over both rudders - both of them came out of the water.

"We kind of spun and put the bows in.

"After that point, we did an amazing job to bounce back and just grind our way back into the race. The guys were producing plenty of oil, so we could keep pulling off good manoeuvre after good manoeuvre.

"We wouldn't have been able to do that yesterday, so full credit to the work the guys have been doing overnight."

Burling's comments also hint at some extra development done by the onshore team to improve the performance of the AC50 boat.

After their mishap, Team New Zealand hung tough and chipped away at the margin, especially into the wind, an area of weakness highlighted by Burling after yesterday's penalty-gate win over the same opponents.

Current qualifying standings

Oracle Team USA 6pts

Emirates Team NZ 5pts

Land Rover BAR (GBR) 4pts

Artemis Racing (Sweden) 2pts

Groupama Team France 2pts

Softbank Team Japan 2pts



Today's racing

Emirates Team NZ beat Artemis Racing (Sweden) by one min 31 secs

Oracle Team USA beat Groupama Team France by one min 56 secs

Land Rover BAR v Artemis Racing (Sweden) by 30 secs

- NZ Herald