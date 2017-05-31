All Blacks reveal new jersey for British and Irish Lions series

The All Blacks have revealed a new jersey they will be wear for the upcoming test series against the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks play the first test against the Lions on June 24 but will likely first wear the jersey against Samoa at a week earlier.

All Blacks Sam Whitelock, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Cane revealed the new jersey this morning along with captain Kieran Read.

The evolution of the All Blacks jersey

Meanwhile adidas has announced it is extending its commitment with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2023.

More to come...

- NZ Herald