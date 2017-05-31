America's Cup: Oracle Team USA inch closer to 'Holy Grail'

By Dana Johannsen, in Bermuda

Oracle Team USA have inched closer to what many consider to be the 'Holy Grail' of this America's Cup - 100 per cent flight time.

In this morning's round robin win over Team France, the Cup defenders came the closest of any team to get their catamaran around the race course without its hulls touching down into the water, achieving 99.4 per cent flight time.

With the teams capable of keeping the new generation America's Cup catamarans up on its foils throughout manoeuvres and mark rounding, it is theoretically possible for a boat to fly the entire way around the track.

It looked as though Oracle would be the first to notch up a clean run in this morning's 1 min 56 sec win over Team France, but for a slight touchdown on the fifth leg.

The numbers were even more impressive, considering the US team appeared to be having problems with their wing system during the race.

The Oracle crew were never put under any pressure by their opponents today, with the French team picking up a penalty for going beyond the boundary on the first leg, immediately handing Jimmy Spithill's crew a sizeable lead.

Team New Zealand recorded flight times in the high 90s early on this regatta, but their numbers have taken a hit in their last two races against Artemis, with the Kiwi crew involved in some spectacular splashdowns in the high-speed battles.

- NZ Herald