French tennis player banned after kissing reporter

Maxime Hamou had his accreditation revoked. Photo / Twitter
The French tennis federation says Maxime Hamou's accreditation has been revoked after he repeatedly tried to kiss a female reporter during an interview.

The 21-year-old Hamou, a French qualifier who lost to Pablo Cuevas in the first round on Monday, also held the Eurosport TV journalist around her neck as she tried to move away during a live interview at Roland Garros.

The French federation issued a statement criticizing Hamou's "reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday" and said its disputes commission will investigate the case "for improper conduct."


