Huddersfield wins soccer's richest game, into Premier League

LONDON (AP) " Huddersfield Town will play in England's top division for the first time in 45 years after beating Reading 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Monday in the League Championship playoff final, world soccer's richest single game worth a minimum $220 million.

After the match finished 0-0 after extra time, Christopher Schindler converted the winning spot kick for the team managed by German-born American coach David Wagner.

Huddersfield, which was the English champion each year from 1924-26, was most recently in the top flight in 1972, so will be a debutant in the Premier League.

Promotion is worth at least 170 million pounds ($220 million) because of future prize money and broadcast earnings from being in the Premier League.