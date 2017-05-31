2:24am Wed 31 May
Mauricio Pellegrino resigns as Alaves coach

MADRID (AP) " Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino says he is leaving Copa del Rey finalist Alaves.

Pellegrino made the announcement on Monday, two days after Alaves lost the final to Barcelona.

The former defender leaves after only one season at the team's helm.

Alaves, the Basque Country club promoted to Spain's top flight this season after 10 years in the lower divisions, finished ninth in the Spanish league.

The club was yet to announce Pellegrino's replacement.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

