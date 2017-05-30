8:51pm Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Djokovic, Muguruza start title defenses at French Open

PARIS (AP) " Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic will start the defense of their titles at the French Open on Monday.

Muguruza, who claimed the women's title last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final, plays first on Court Philippe Chatrier. The fourth-seeded Spanish player takes on 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in an intriguing matchup.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, is also set to play on the showcase court. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 30 May 2017 21:39:38 Processing Time: 13ms