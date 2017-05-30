NRL: The mystery of Tui Lolohea

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

The reasons behind Tui Lolohea's fall from grace at the Warriors this season will remain a mystery.

Lolohea, who was granted a release from the club last week, began this year as one of the club's first choice wings.

He started the first two matches on the flank, then had games at fullback and five-eighth deputising for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kieran Foran.

At that point he slid down the pecking order, behind Blake Ayshford and rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad among the outside backs.

However, Warriors' coach Stephen Kearney wouldn't be drawn on the specifics of Lolohea's demise.

"It's a matter for myself and Tui," said Kearney.

"What I will say is that we gave him the opportunity. I saw him as a specialist right winger, he had that opportunity and as sometimes things happen, it didn't quite work out for him.

The opportunity for him now is with the Tigers and personally I do wish him all the best."

However, Kearney admitted the two had disagreed over the Lolohea's best position and where his future lay.

"I saw him as a specialist winger to begin with and Tui saw himself more as a half or fullback," said Kearney.

"The last thing I want to do is stop a young man from trying to achieve his potential, so I thought it was fair to both parties to let him go and chase the position he wants to play."

Lolohea will make his Tigers' debut on Saturday against St George.

Centre Solomone Kata returns for the Warriors' round 13 clash with the Eels in Sydney on Friday night, after missing the last two games with a calf injury.

Kata has had a mixed season so far - with only one try from nine games - but deserves another opportunity given his performances over the past two years.

Kata's inclusion results in David Fusitu'a moving back to the right wing, replacing Nicoll-Klokstad.

Jacob Lillyman is listed as 18th man, with the match against the Eels coming just 48 hours after the veteran prop turns out for Queensland in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

"We'll wait to see how Jake comes on Wednesday night," said Kearney.

"With Sol fit to return we had to make a tough decision about leaving Charnze out. He has done well since being given his opportunity so it's disappointing for him to miss this game."

