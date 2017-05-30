The Afterguard: Judges admit error

Sponsor message.
It was the most controversial day of the America's Cup so far as the judges admit they got a crucial penalty call wrong in the Team NZ v Artemis dog-fight.
Laura McGoldrick discusses the drama with Trevor McKewen
